Stray bullets hit south Laredo homes on New Year’s Eve

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dawn of the new year brought concerns for residents in south Laredo as the Laredo Police Department recorded five incidents of stray bullets hitting homes on New Year’s Eve and the early hours of January 1st. According to police, no injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

Bullets struck homes at various locations including:

  • 4700 Chibcha at approximately 11:20 p.m.
  • 3300 Cuatro Vientos at approximately 11:30 p.m.
  • 400 E. Century Drive at 12 midnight
  • 400 Pitaya at approximately 12:30 a.m.
  • 2800 Earthhaven at approximately 2 a.m.

In the case of Century Drive East, a projectile breached the foyer, entering the living room where several people were present. According to police, the bullet bounced off the shoe of a person standing nearby, resulting in no injuries.

The incident in Pitaya saw a bullet entering the living room where people had gathered, narrowly missing hitting anyone, according to police.

In the incident on Earthhaven, a bullet pierced the roof and entered the bedroom of sleeping children, police say. The projectile landed on a nearby desk, avoiding any harm to the occupants.

Law enforcement warns against celebratory gunfire, emphasizing the serious safety risks.

Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day regulated by state law
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year's Eve, trio detained
