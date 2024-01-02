Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Two people injured following crash on Zapata Highway

10p newscast recording
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is in serious condition following a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the 600 block of Zapata Highway.

According to Laredo Fire officials, multiple vehicles were involved and two people were injured.

A 25-year-old woman was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition; meanwhile, a 27-year-old man refused treatment on the scene despite paramedic recommending it.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Five-year-old boy shot by military in Nuevo Laredo
Five-year-old boy shot by military in Nuevo Laredo
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Reminder! Liquor sales on New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day regulated by state law
Rolando Alejandro Bermudez, age 23
Man facing charges following shots fired call near warehouse on Mines Road
Stray bullets hit south Laredo homes on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

Border Patrol overtime pay increase to be announced
Border Patrol overtime pay increase to be announced
Border Patrol overtime pay increase to be announced
Border Patrol overtime pay increase to be announced
10p newscast recording
Two people injured following crash on Zapata Highway
Laredo seeks artist for Lafayette St. overpass transformation
Laredo seeks artist for Lafayette St. overpass transformation