Two people injured following crash on Zapata Highway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One person is in serious condition following a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 4:30 p.m. Friday at the 600 block of Zapata Highway.

According to Laredo Fire officials, multiple vehicles were involved and two people were injured.

A 25-year-old woman was treated and taken to the hospital in serious condition; meanwhile, a 27-year-old man refused treatment on the scene despite paramedic recommending it.

