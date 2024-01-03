$625K secured to tackle substance abuse in Laredo schools

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Over half a million dollars in federal funds are set to bolster efforts against substance abuse in Laredo-area schools.

Congressman Henry Cuellar revealed Wednesday, January 3 that $625,000 in federal funding from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy will be allocated over five years to the non-profit organization WestCare.

The funds will specifically target substance abuse prevention in both Laredo Independent School District (LISD) and United Independent School District (UISD). WestCare aims to combat issues such as teen drinking, marijuana use, and other drug-related challenges within these districts.

Jaime Arizpe, Coordinator for WestCare’s Drug-Free Communities Program, emphasized that the funds would facilitate life skills training for over 1,400 students in sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. Arizpe explained, “If we teach them the basics of life skills, dealing with stress, anxiety, bullying, and being a productive citizen, then you’re going to have a person changing their lifestyle and becoming a better citizen.”

WestCare initiated the program at Los Obispos Middle School in the fall, focusing on eighth-graders. The plan is to extend the program to Lamar Bruni Vergara and revisit sixth and seventh graders at Los Obispos to conclude the school year.

UISD officials expressed their hope to expand this preventive program to other schools soon.

