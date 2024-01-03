Border Patrol overtime pay increase to be announced

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Biden closed out the year by signing a historic $886 billion defense bill, encompassing various programs to aid Ukraine and providing pay raises for troops. However, the ripple effect of this legislation will impact federal agents on home turf.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, January 3, Congressman Henry Cuellar is set to unveil increases in overtime pay for Border Patrol agents, a significant development arising from the Defense Act. The announcement, scheduled for 9 a.m. at Tres Laredos Park, will feature the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council.

This move comes on the heels of weeks of reports from agents grappling with the escalating numbers of migrants entering the United States illegally at the southern border.

