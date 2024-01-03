Shop Local
Defense bill boosts Border Patrol overtime pay

By Lisely Garza
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Biden recently signed an $886 billion defense bill at the close of 2023, and on Wednesday, January 3, federal and city leaders gathered at Tres Laredos Park to announce its impact on local federal agents.

The funding allocates a 5.2% increase in overtime pay for Border Patrol agents and federal employees as a crucial component of the Defense Act. U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar emphasized the importance of this financial boost for recruitment and retention within the agencies.

Cuellar noted the challenging nature of the job, acknowledging the tendency to lose agents, making this funding essential for maintaining a robust workforce. The increased overtime pay is slated for the fiscal year 2024.

