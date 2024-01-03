LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cloudy skies with possible AM fog through the morning. Partly to mostly sunny, afternoon highs in the 60s . Chilly and mostly clear tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s across the region. Morning and night will be on the cold side by Sunday night low will increase in the 60s. Thursday night into Friday morning rain chances will be possible. Pleasant over the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies highs ranging in the 70s. Monday back in the 80s with a cold front moving across the region through the night bringing breezy and dry conditions which will bring up the concern for fire weather. Have a great day and stay weather aware.

