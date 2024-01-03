Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

‘He’s had a rough time’: Toddler with rare birth defect needs lifesaving birthday gift

Brayan McCormack turns 2 on Wednesday. He desperately needs a kidney to give him a second chance at a normal life.
By Daniel Smithson and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A Tennessee toddler turns two on Wednesday and he and his family hope someone can come forward and give him a lifesaving birthday gift.

Hope McCormack says her son Brayan desperately needs a kidney transplant. Brayan was born with Prune Belly Syndrome, a rare birth defect that affects one in about 30,000 births, according to health experts.

Prune Belly Syndrome affects Brayan’s diet, bladder, ureter and kidneys. Brayan has been on dialysis for about a year, but doctors say he is running out of time and needs a kidney transplant. Doctors hope to get him a kidney within the next few months, but his mom says they would prefer a live donor to give Brayan the best chance to live a normal, pain-free life.

“He’s always been a calm baby,” McCormack said. “From the beginning, he’s had a rough time. He really knows what it’s like to go through pain and to feel sick all the time.”

Potential donors need to have type O or B blood and should be between the ages of 18 and 55.

McCormack says Brayan and the rest of their family would be forever grateful for anyone who comes forward to give her son a second chance at normalcy.

“We’ve been praying for them since Brayan was born,” she said. “We knew this day would come. Whoever it may be, they do not have to come forward if they don’t feel comfortable, but we will appreciate and love whoever it is.”

If you’d like to see if you’re a match to help Brayan, call 615-936-0695.

Copyright 2024 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Laredo gas station
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Shots fired in south Laredo on New Year’s Eve, trio detained
Vehicle rollover north Laredo
Rollover crash reported in north Laredo
Rolando Alejandro Bermudez, age 23
Man facing charges following shots fired call near warehouse on Mines Road
Stray bullets hit south Laredo homes on New Year’s Eve

Latest News

This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran.
Iran says at least 73 people killed, 170 wounded in blasts at ceremony honoring slain general
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike
A dog that went missing in Texas on Thanksgiving was reunited with its family who lives in...
Missing dog reunites with family states away