Laredo police busy with New Year’s Eve gunfire incidents in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Law enforcement in Laredo faced a hectic New Year’s Eve weekend as reports of gunfire during celebrations flooded in.

In one part of town, things took a risky turn, leading the Laredo Police Department to respond to a shots-fired incident in south Laredo. Three individuals, including two men and one woman, two of them teenagers, were arrested in connection with the reported incident.

The Laredo Police Department emphasizes the dangers of the common practice of shooting into the air during holiday celebrations, especially on New Year’s Eve. Investigator Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department highlighted the ongoing risk associated with this practice, stating, “We received calls of people who have seen projectiles going into their homes in five homes in south Laredo.”

In the aforementioned case in south Laredo, arrests were made after a call of shots fired near Bismark Street at 10 p.m. on Sunday, December 31. According to Baeza, as an officer responded to the scene, he heard gunfire near South Louisiana Avenue and witnessed three individuals outside a home. The officer detained the group and discovered over 40 casings in the driveway, along with a nine-millimeter gun magazine and a Glock nine-millimeter handgun.

The individuals admitted to discharging the firearm, leading to charges for 18-year-old Antonio Benavidez Jr. and 17-year-old Alisha Nicole Lozano. Another person may face charges pending gunshot residue test results.

The police department indicates that other incidents reported over the weekend are under investigation. Despite several reports of stray bullets penetrating homes, no injuries have been reported at this time.

Celebratory gunfire is illegal and considered a Class A misdemeanor. Offenders could face up to a year in prison and a fine of $4,000.

