Laredo woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, faces possible prison term

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 35-year-old Laredo woman, Nora Nely Avila, has confessed to pretending to be a licensed nurse, landing her in legal trouble. Avila admitted to faking her credentials and performing nursing duties she wasn’t qualified for at local hospitals and home health companies in Laredo between 2017 and 2019.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of Texas, Avila managed to secure these roles by presenting a fake nursing license belonging to someone else. The release further states that her actions impacted patients and healthcare providers involved in federally funded Medicaid and Medicare programs. Avila also worked as a nurse trainer in a federally funded Job Corps program.

Avila received over $52,000 in compensation for playing the role of a licensed nurse when, in reality, she wasn’t authorized to do so. Avila faces a potential prison term of up to five years and a fine of $250,000 at her sentencing on April 9, 2024.

Avila is currently out on bond until the sentencing hearing.

