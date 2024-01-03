Shop Local
Mayor of Nuevo Laredo issues brief alert following incident over the weekend

10p newscast recording
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NUEVO LAREDO, MX. (KGNS) - The mayor of Nuevo Laredo issued a warning on social media alerting residents to a high alert situation going on in the west side of town.

Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas’ posted on her Facebook page on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023.

Two and half hours after Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas’ original post, she informed the residents of Nuevo Laredo that the situation was controlled.

She did not disclose what the exact situation was but she did mention that she is in communication with state and federal officials.

Mayor Canturosas is asking people to take precautions when traveling in Nuevo Laredo.

