Rep. Cuellar urges bipartisan solution amid House GOP visit to Eagle Pass border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - From the Eagle Pass border to the one here at home, Congressman Henry Cuellar is reacting to House Republican’s visit to the border on Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson led the Republican delegation, and the group held a press conference on Wednesday afternoon to speak on the day’s visit.

Speaker Johnson said the group met with local residents, talked with sheriffs, and even received a tour of a processing facility.

The speaker called the situation a disaster at a breaking point.

However, in response to the visit, Representative Cuellar insists that to solve the problem both sides can’t do it alone.

“Right now—and I’m glad that they’re at the border—I think there’s 64 Republicans, and as you notice, there’s no Democrats there. That’s a problem. Democrats do things separately. Republicans do things separately. We got to do it together,” Rep. Cuellar told us. “I’m hoping that we understand what we need to do, and they need to listen to the border communities, if they listen to the border, they would tell you that these numbers have to stop.”

Congressman Cuellar says with the House Republican majority shrinking to 2 votes, there is more of a need to work with Democrats.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.