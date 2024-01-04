15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 15-year-old male is killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a south Laredo street Wednesday night.

Laredo Police have identified the victim as Mark Manzanares, 15.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened on Wednesday night at around 7:55 p.m. near Cuatro Vientos and Aguanieve.

According to Laredo Police, Manzanares was walking with his 22-year-old brother when he was allegedly struck by a 2019 Dodge Charger while they were crossing Cuatro Vientos to get to the convenience store.

Police say the young men were walking from their home located at the Wright Ranch subdivision.

The car was driven by Christopher Anthony Perales, 22, who was the one who rendered aid, called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the older brother tried to prevent his younger brother from crossing the roadway when he saw the car coming and tragically was unsuccessful.

The case remains under investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.