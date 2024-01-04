Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo outlines New Year’s resolutions for 2024

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the start of the new year comes new goals for the City of Laredo.

Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb has outlined key points the city is committing to achieve in 2024 starting with prioritizing community involvement when it comes to decision making.

In order to achieve this goal, Neeb said they plan to hold a series of townhall meetings and workshops.

As for the city’s number one industry, transportation, Neeb said they will continue investing in the development of Laredo’s bridges and transportation system.

When it comes to the city’s water infrastructure, finding a secondary water source has been listed as a priority this year, as is fostering Laredo’s unique cultural and arts scene.

Officials say supporting public art installations, cultural events and incentives for small businesses will also take center stage.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, faces possible prison term
Laredo woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, faces possible prison term
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Laredo murder trial set after 3-year wait
Laredo murder trial set after 3-year wait
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Mayor of Nuevo Laredo issues brief alert following incident over the weekend
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Laredo gas station

Latest News

Negotiations ongoing for development near Laredo airport
Negotiations ongoing for development near Laredo airport
Cruz, Cuellar announce streamlined bridge expansion process in south Texas
15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units