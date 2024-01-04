City of Laredo outlines New Year’s resolutions for 2024

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the start of the new year comes new goals for the City of Laredo.

Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb has outlined key points the city is committing to achieve in 2024 starting with prioritizing community involvement when it comes to decision making.

In order to achieve this goal, Neeb said they plan to hold a series of townhall meetings and workshops.

As for the city’s number one industry, transportation, Neeb said they will continue investing in the development of Laredo’s bridges and transportation system.

When it comes to the city’s water infrastructure, finding a secondary water source has been listed as a priority this year, as is fostering Laredo’s unique cultural and arts scene.

Officials say supporting public art installations, cultural events and incentives for small businesses will also take center stage.

