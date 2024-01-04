Shop Local
Cruz, Cuellar announce streamlined bridge expansion process in south Texas

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Currently unfolding at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) are hosting a press conference on Thursday, January 4.

The event is focused on heralding the enactment of a streamlined permitting process for new and expanded bridges across the Rio Grande in Brownsville, Laredo, and Eagle Pass, Texas.

Spearheaded by Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Henry Cuellar, the streamlined permitting process is the result of a collaborative effort from a bipartisan and bicameral coalition of Texas legislators.

The press conference provides a platform for key stakeholders to share insights into the streamlined permitting process and its implications for the region.

Check back for more details.

