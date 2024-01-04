Dry conditions ahead of front, Increasing rain chances tonight

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cloudy to partly sunny skies , this afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Southeasterly winds with gust up to 18 mph. Temperatures will generally be in the 50s tonight as a front approaches from the northwest. We will see a wind shift to the northwest and increasing rain chances with the front, but temperatures will largely remain unchanged behind the front. Friday Morning fog could be possible. Pleasant weekend with highs in the low 70s partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Monday and Tuesday windy and dry conditions, will increase the threat for fire weather .Have a great day and stay weather aware.

