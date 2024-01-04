Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dry conditions ahead of front, Increasing rain chances tonight

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cloudy to partly sunny skies , this afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Southeasterly winds with gust up to 18 mph. Temperatures will generally be in the 50s tonight as a front approaches from the northwest. We will see a wind shift to the northwest and increasing rain chances with the front, but temperatures will largely remain unchanged behind the front. Friday Morning fog could be possible. Pleasant weekend with highs in the low 70s partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Monday and Tuesday windy and dry conditions, will increase the threat for fire weather .Have a great day and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, faces possible prison term
Laredo woman pleads guilty to posing as nurse, faces possible prison term
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Laredo murder trial set after 3-year wait
Laredo murder trial set after 3-year wait
File photo: Nuevo Laredo
Mayor of Nuevo Laredo issues brief alert following incident over the weekend
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Laredo gas station

Latest News

Dry conditions ahead of weak cold front, Increasing rain chances tonight
Dry conditions ahead of weak cold front, Increasing rain chances tonight
Dry Conditions
Dry conditions
Dry Conditions
Dry conditions
Cloudy with a chance of rain
Cloudy with a chance of rain