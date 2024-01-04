Job seekers thrive at Workforce Solutions Job Fair

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Workforce Solutions of South Texas ushered in the new year by hosting a successful job fair on Wednesday, January 3, creating a golden opportunity for local job seekers. Seven employers, including La India Packing Company, Dollar Tree, and Stripes, participated in the event.

With over 100 positions available in diverse fields such as warehouse, labor, teaching assistants, cashiers, cooks, and bookkeepers, the job fair attracted a considerable number of applicants. More than 100 individuals had the chance to interview directly with potential employers, resulting in about a dozen individuals securing immediate employment.

Graciela Perez, Employment Service Lead at Workforce Solutions, emphasized the ongoing support available for those who couldn’t attend the job fair. “Our Workforce Solutions representatives are here to help you find employment. If they don’t find anything, they can provide more referrals. Through Work in Texas, we have thousands of positions available on our website and can refer you to companies that are currently hiring.”

For those seeking employment, Workforce Solutions is conveniently located at 1406 Jacaman Road. Interested individuals can contact them at 956-794-6500 for assistance. The organization is dedicated to supporting job seekers, guiding them through the registration process, and offering valuable tips on resume-building and interview techniques.

