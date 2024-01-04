Shop Local
Laredo middle school students get a sneak peek at citizenship academy program

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several middle school students decided to use their holiday break to spend the day at federal court.

The kids were reviewing the curriculum that will soon be taught at a new citizenship academy.

Set to launch Jan. 15 at Mary Help of Christians School with 120 students, the pilot program will focus on teaching kids about the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship.

Under the direction of Federal Judge Diana Saldana, students will be guided by members of the Kazen fellowship program, judges, lawyers, law clerks and TAMIU Civic Ambassadors.

The four-month program will give students a more in-depth lessons about the workings of the U.S. Government.

“They’re going to perform the role of prosecutor, defense attorneys, jurors to really get a hands-on experience so that it’s not something that you’re just reading about,” said Judge Saldana. “It’s not something that’s abstract, it’s something that you’re actually living so that you can really understand our government and our democracy.”

Students from United Middle School, United Day and Mary Help took part in Thursday’s preview event.

Saldana said the goal is to launch the citizenship academy at all UISD and LISD middle schools.

