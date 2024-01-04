Shop Local
Laredo murder trial set after 3-year wait

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After nearly three years of hearings and postponements, the trial for Colton Quade Branning, accused of murdering Justin Heath Allen in February 2021, is finally scheduled to commence. According to court documents, jury selection for Branning is slated for Monday, January 8, 2024, with the trial expected to start later this month.

Branning faces charges related to the alleged shooting of Justin Heath Allen and leaving his body at a dead-end street in the 4500 block of Clark Boulevard. Initial reports hinted at Branning’s involvement in the smuggling of people and drugs, suggesting that he traveled to Laredo for these activities.

As the trial unfolds, investigators, witnesses, and other individuals connected to the case are anticipated to testify. Court documents indicate that evidence linked to the case was submitted in December. The trial proceedings are scheduled to take place at the 111th District Court.

