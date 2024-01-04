Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo Police respond to a central Laredo neighborhood after concerns of a person with a weapon are reported.

According to Laredo Police, they arrived at a home at the 500 block of Gonzalez Street after someone reported seeing an individual with a weapon in the area.

When units arrived, they searched the area and a home but found nothing.

