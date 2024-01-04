Shop Local
Laredo siblings plead guilty of smuggling 7,000 rounds into Mexico

Ammunition
Ammunition(Gunnery Sgt. Mark Oliva USMC | MGN)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three siblings from Laredo have confessed to orchestrating a plot involving the purchase, transportation, and concealment of 7,000 rounds of ammunition to smuggle it into Mexico.

The trio, consisting of 26-year-old Rolando Herrera and his sisters, 22-year-old Ashley Herrera, and 21-year-old Yamileth Herrera, all U.S. citizens with residences in Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to smuggle ammunition.

In May 2023, the siblings placed orders for the ammunition at a local sporting goods store. Ashley initiated the scheme with an order of 3,000 rounds, subsequently followed by another order of 3,000 rounds under a different name, delivered to the siblings’ parents’ home. Yamileth later ordered and picked up an additional 1,000 rounds.

The entire cache of 7,000 rounds remained concealed until Rolando decided to transport it to Mexico.

The trio is set to face sentencing in April, with the possibility of serving up to ten years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 each.

