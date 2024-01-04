Shop Local
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the auto pedestrian crash was reported at around 7:55 p.m. near Cuatro Vientos Road and Aguanieve. The man was transported to LMC where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Team is investigating the crash.

