Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle in south Laredo.

According to Laredo Police, the auto pedestrian crash was reported at around 7:55 p.m. near Cuatro Vientos Road and Aguanieve. The man was transported to LMC where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Team is investigating the crash.

