Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly crashing into multiple Laredo Police units Thursday morning.
The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. when officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 83 and Hall Street when two separate drivers crashed into three police units.
Laredo Police arrested both Sixto Clemente Salinas, 23, who was driving a black Mustang at the time, as well as llian Jizelle Vasquez, 25, who was driving a silver Tacoma.
Both were charged with DWI.
Fortunately, no officers were injured at the time of the crash.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.