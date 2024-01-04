Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two people are facing charges after allegedly crashing into multiple Laredo Police units Thursday morning.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. when officers were conducting a traffic stop on Highway 83 and Hall Street when two separate drivers crashed into three police units.

Laredo Police arrested both Sixto Clemente Salinas, 23, who was driving a black Mustang at the time, as well as llian Jizelle Vasquez, 25, who was driving a silver Tacoma.

Both were charged with DWI.

Fortunately, no officers were injured at the time of the crash.

