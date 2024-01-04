Negotiations ongoing for development near Laredo airport

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In recent discussions at a City Council meeting, Laredo Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez revealed that a resident has expressed interest in a plot of land owned by the airport. However, complicating matters, the Laredo Fire Department has also shown interest in the same piece of land.

Sanchez stated that the airport is currently evaluating both proposals, aiming to determine which option better aligns with the city’s overall interests. He emphasized that the airport is open to negotiation and willing to work towards a mutually beneficial deal.

“We don’t have any preference. We’re just working with both right now. As I said, we have several other properties that we can work with in case of the other party. But we don’t have any preference with working with both right now,” explained Sanchez.

