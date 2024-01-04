Webb County sees 331 flu cases in December 2023

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Webb County health authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant as the flu season continues, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures.

In December, a total of 6,866 patients sought medical attention in the county, with 1,662 cases reported as influenza-like illness.

Breaking down the flu cases, officials noted 235 cases of Type A, 94 cases of Type B, and 2 cases categorized as non-detectable flu strains. This brings the total number of flu cases to 331 during this period.

In response to the data, health officials are reminding the public to take preventive actions, including getting vaccinated and practicing good hygiene.

