2024-2025 FAFSA application now open for students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid—also known as FAFSA—is now available for students or parents to fill out.

It’s the application that the federal government requires every college student or college-bound student to fill out if they plan on applying for financial aid or scholarships.

In the past, filling out the long application took hours—sometimes days with all the information required.

Now, with the improved, revamped form, less information is needed with new tools added to make it easier to fill out.

“Everyone is required to have their own ID, but instead of you having to enter all the data and information that’s on your income tax, they’re going to link it to your income tax once it’s turned in, or if you’re using the the 2022 income tax, they’ll link it to your application so you don’t have to enter it all over again, “Dr. Minita Ramirez says. “So again, the idea is to simplify to make it easier for parents and to receive what they’re entitled to.”

Students and parents needing help filling out the FAFSA can attend two Super Saturdays at Laredo College.

The first is scheduled at the Ft. McIntosh campus on Saturday, February 24th, and the second is April 20th at Laredo College South Campus.

Both are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and you don’t have to be attending Laredo College to attend.

Also, they warn not to be fooled by scammers asking for a fee to fill out the application.

There is zero cost to fill out the form.

