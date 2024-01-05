Caught on camera: Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents living in a central Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the terrifying sight of a fire.

living on Cortez St. wake up to a fire in the area.

According to a witness, a blast was heard and a fire broke out near an apartment complex at the 3200 block of Cortez Street.

The witness tells KGNS they heard screams from a person living in the area.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.

KGNS reached out to the fire department for a statement but have not heard the report pertaining to this particular incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.