Caught on camera: Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents living in a central Laredo neighborhood were awaken to the terrifying sight of a fire.
According to a witness, a blast was heard and a fire broke out near an apartment complex at the 3200 block of Cortez Street.
The witness tells KGNS they heard screams from a person living in the area.
No word yet on the cause of the fire.
KGNS reached out to the fire department for a statement but have not heard the report pertaining to this particular incident.
