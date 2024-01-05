Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Police release driver impairment enforcement figures for Christmas, New Year’s

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A total of 444 traffic stops, 609 citations, and 6 DWI arrests were made by Laredo police during the holiday period between December 13th and January 1st.

Their efforts to keep our roads safe came from a TxDOT grant that paid officers to work overtime to enforce DWI laws.

The theme for this past year was ‘Plan while you can. Don’t drink and drive.’

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units

Latest News

Karina Elizondo
City of Laredo clarifies separation of employment from animal care services director
5p newscast recording
Laredo Regional Food Bank feeds over 7,000 families during ‘Zero Hunger Campaign’
Laredo Regional Food Bank feeds over 7,000 families during ‘Zero Hunger Campaign’
Laredo Regional Food Bank feeds over 7,000 families during ‘Zero Hunger Campaign’
Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood
Caught on camera: Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood
Laredo students set to return to class next week