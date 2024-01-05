Laredo Police release driver impairment enforcement figures for Christmas, New Year’s

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A total of 444 traffic stops, 609 citations, and 6 DWI arrests were made by Laredo police during the holiday period between December 13th and January 1st.

Their efforts to keep our roads safe came from a TxDOT grant that paid officers to work overtime to enforce DWI laws.

The theme for this past year was ‘Plan while you can. Don’t drink and drive.’

