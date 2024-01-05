Shop Local
Laredo students set to return to class next week

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that the holiday season has come and gone, local school districts are getting ready to welcome its teachers and students.

All LISD employees will return to work on Monday, Jan. 8 and students will return to the classrooms on Tuesday Jan. 9.

The same will go for teachers and students at Webb Consolidated ISD.

Meanwhile, UISD teachers and employees will return on Tuesday, Jan. 9 and students will return to campus on Jan 10.

And Zapata CISD teachers will return to campus on Monday, Jan. 8 with students returning on Jan 10.

According to the Diocese of Laredo website, Catholic students and teachers are expected to go back on Jan. 8.

Zapata County ISD calendar
Zapata County ISD calendar(KGNS)
UISD Academic Calendar
UISD Academic Calendar(KGNS)

