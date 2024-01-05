Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Large fire burns at industrial complex in New Jersey

By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH, N.J. (Gray News) - A four-alarm fire has been reported at an industrial complex in Elizabeth, New Jersey, according to media reports.

The fire broke out early Friday morning along the city’s waterfront.

Firefighters were stymied in fighting the fire by a large number of dead hydrants near the scene, WABC reported.

The heavy flames have caused part of the building to collapse, CBS New York reported.

No injuries have yet been reported with this blaze.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units

Latest News

A family reacts to arrests made in a capital murder case and won’t accept anything less than...
Family of man killed alongside pregnant girlfriend reacts to arrests in the case
Friday's jobs report is likely another sign of a soft landing, but many say the good economic...
Economists expect good news in latest jobs report
U.S. Attorney for the District of Colombia Matthew Graves speaks about the unfolding of the...
Capitol riot, 3 years later: Hundreds of convictions, yet 1 major mystery is unsolved
Workers walk among shipping containers at a BNSF intermodal terminal, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024,...
Jobs report for December will likely conclude another solid year of US hiring in 2023