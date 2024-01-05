Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter arrested at Laredo Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted on a felony warrant for intoxication manslaughter was arrested at bridge two.

The arrest happened this past Tuesday after officers referred a passenger on board a commercial bus identified as Francisco Morales, 59, for secondary inspection.

During secondary examination, CBP Officers verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle issued by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office out of Waxahachie.

CBP Officers transported Morales to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.