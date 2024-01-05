Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Man wanted for intoxication manslaughter arrested at Laredo Bridge

Francisco Morales, age 59
Francisco Morales, age 59(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted on a felony warrant for intoxication manslaughter was arrested at bridge two.

The arrest happened this past Tuesday after officers referred a passenger on board a commercial bus identified as Francisco Morales, 59, for secondary inspection.

During secondary examination, CBP Officers verified his identity and discovered he was the subject of an outstanding felony arrest warrant for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle issued by the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office out of Waxahachie.

CBP Officers transported Morales to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
15-year-old killed after being hit by vehicle while crossing south Laredo street
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Man killed after being hit by vehicle in south Laredo, police say
Police said Christopher Preciado, 19, was charged with capital murder and his father, Ramon...
Father and son arrested in killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend just before Christmas
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Police respond to central Laredo neighborhood after claims of person with weapon
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units
Man and woman arrested after allegedly crashing into police units

Latest News

Laredo students set to return to class next week
Laredo students set to return to class next week
Webb County Attorney race sees challenger formally announce candidacy
Webb County Attorney race sees challenger formally announce candidacy
Webb County Attorney race sees challenger formally announce candidacy
Webb County Attorney race sees challenger formally announce candidacy
STILL UNTITLED: Hit and Run
Car crash reported at busy Laredo intersection