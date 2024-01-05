Shop Local
Nice weekend , Cold Front early next week

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Cloudy to mostly sunny skies , highs will range from the mid 60s to mid 70s.Clear skies with a few clouds possible for tonight. Temperatures will drop into the 40s over most of the region. Mid 30s are expected near Choke Canyon Lake. It’s looking like a nice dry weekend , with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. A few showers/storms will be possible in Victoria area Sunday night and Monday as a cold front approaches. Windy conditions develop Monday night and Tuesday behind the front. The combination of low relative humidity values and wind gust of 30 mph after frontal passage may result in Red Flag conditions. Have a great weekend and stay weather aware.

For more headlines. click here.

