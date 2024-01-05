Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with sexual assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A sexual assault investigation in Laredo takes a dark twist as an off-duty Border Patrol agent becomes the focal point.

The Laredo Police Department has served a sexual assault warrant to Edgar Fidel Garcia, 36.

It’s all stemming from a case in June of last year.

Given the sensitivity of the case, details are currently limited.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.