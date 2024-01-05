Shop Local
Passenger involved in wrong-way collision on Christmas Eve succumbs to injuries

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - One of the individuals involved in a wrong-way car collision on Christmas Eve has succumbed to his injuries.

The three-vehicle collision was reported on Sunday, Dec. 24 at around 2:30 a.m. on the northbound lane of Loop 20.

Laredo Police say one of the passengers identified as Mauro Castillo III, age 43 was transported to Brooks Army Medical Center on Jan. 4, 2024.

Authorities say three cars, a grey Dodge Charger, a grey GMC Sierra and a black GMC Yukon were involved in the collision.

Preliminary reports indicate the Dodge Charger was the vehicle that allegedly caused the accident.

Police say the Sierra and the Yukon were driving north on Loop 20 when the driver of the Charger was traveling southbound on the northbound lanes; driving in the wrong direction and went head on with the Sierra and the Yukon.

The drivers of the Sierra and the Yukon did not require medical attention; however, there were two occupants in the Charger that were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

The two occupants of the Charger were identified as Carlos Arriaga, age 28, who was the driver, and passenger Mauro Castillo, age 43. No word on Arriaga’s condition.

The LPD Crash Team and CAPERS are investigating the crash to see why the driver was traveling in the wrong direction as well as their condition during the time of the collision.

