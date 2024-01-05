Shop Local
Webb County Attorney race sees challenger formally announce candidacy

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the race for Webb County Attorney, one challenger is making it official.

Ruben Arce formally announced his candidacy alongside friends and family Friday morning.

Arce shared his vision with his supporters and says he plans to implement more programs as county attorney.

As a prosecutor for the last 15 years—with experience working in the Webb County Attorney’s Office—Arce says he knows the job well and the areas where it can be improved.

“What I’ve noticed is that a lot is lacking in that office. There’s a huge room for improvement. If elected, I plan to bring in a lot of different programs. There are a lot of programs that other counties are utilizing that we are not. I think it’s essential we bring those programs in--things for the youth, basically to better the youth,” Arce shared.

Arce says because of all those reasons and more, he is embracing “Let’s Do Better” as his campaign slogan.

