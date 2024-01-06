City of Laredo clarifies separation of employment from animal care services director

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The new year brings new changes for several public entities.

Last month, the City of Laredo clarified the separation of employment for Laredo’s Animal Care Service Director.

Back in November, through a statement, they claimed there were deficiencies in the director’s performance.

Although the director cannot comment at this time, KGNS requested documents relating to the claims.

Back on Nov. 27, 2023, Karina Elizondo announced her departure as the city’s animal care service director.

The next day, on Nov. 28, the city sent out a statement relating to the departure.

The statement said in part, “There was deficiencies in her performance as the director of the animal shelter.”

On Nov. 29, KGNS requested the documents relating to the alleged deficiencies reported by Joseph Neeb, Laredo City Manager but before we received the documents, during the month of Aug. and Oct. of 2023, Elizondo addressed city council asking for help.

However, in between those months, in Sept. Elizondo received a document authored by Neeb, called the performance improvement plan.

The document lists six reasons why Elizondo was given this plan and was placed under a probationary status.

Some of them include, improvement to the shelter and its services, repairs to the facility and some required purchases.

The city manager listed the expectations including: personnel required to keep up with the services of the facility.

KGNS reached out to Elizondo who cannot comment at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.