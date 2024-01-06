Shop Local
Laredo Regional Food Bank feeds over 7,000 families during ‘Zero Hunger Campaign’

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local food bank is looking to continue its efforts to feed thousands of families in need of food.

Last year, the Laredo Regional Food Bank launched its Zero Hunger Campaign where the organization collected canned goods and non-perishable food items to help provide food boxes for 5,000 families.

According to the food bank’s executive director Lorena Rodriguez, the organization was able to surpass their goal and feed 7,548 families in our community.

Rodriguez says the organization has plenty of projects aimed at helping families in need.

“That campaign shows us that we can do more for Laredo and the community and for right now in 2024, we have new projects, we work for project community garden in our facilities and the same time we remodel the building and do so many stuff for the community,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds that the food bank is always looking for volunteers to help in their warehouse as well as food donations.

If you would like to get involved in the cause, drop off food donations at 1110 Washington St. Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.

You can also call 956-727-3725.

