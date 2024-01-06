Texas woman pleads guilty for role in human smuggling and money laundering scheme

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Several Laredo organizations helped put a stop to a human smuggling and money laundering case.

Known as the operation leader, Erminia Serrano Piedra pleaded guilty for her role in illegally transporting hundreds of foreign nationals within the United States.

Piedra also pled guilty to laundering proceeds from that smuggling activity.

HSI Laredo and the Border Patrol Laredo Sector, along with several other law enforcement agencies, took part in the investigation.

Piedra is scheduled to be sentenced in April and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Ten others have previously pleaded guilty for their roles in this scheme and await sentencing as well.

