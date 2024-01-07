Aijha Blackwell has double-double to pace No. 6 Baylor women in 87-58 win over Houston

WACO, Texas (AP) — Aijha Blackwell had 15 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, leading five players in double-figure scoring for sixth-ranked Baylor, which beat Houston 87-58 on Saturday to stretch its season-opening winning streak to 14 games in a row.

The 14-0 start is the second-best in program history. The only better for the Bears was their 2012 national championship team with Brittney Griner that had a perfect 40-0 record.

Sarah Andrews and Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 14 each for the Bears, who shot 57.1% overall from the field (32 of 56) and 8-of-19 from 3-point range while improving to 3-0 in Big 12 play. Dre’Una Edwards enjoyed a solid all-around game with 13 points, six rebounds and seven assists.

“I think they know they’re all really good individually, but they’re all so much better collectively,” Baylor coach Nicki Collen said. “I think when you embrace that idea that we have really, really talented players in our program, but maybe we don’t have the No. 2 pick in the WNBA draft this year. It was hard to guard (NaLyssa Smith), but most people knew who I was going to go to in those situations. Now, we play to the best matchup, we play to the hot player. It means you have to be unselfish at times.”

Yaya Felder, a junior transfer from Ohio, scored 11 points to give her 1,000 career points and make Baylor the only NCAA team with five active career 1,000-point scorers.

“We love cheering for each other. We already knew what was coming and what she needed. Man, she brings a big impact," Edwards said, referring to Felder. "A lot of teams when they go to their bench, the have a dip-off. We don’t have a dip-off. She just keeps it going. She brings energy defensively.”

Laila Blair scored 17 points for Big 12 newcomer Houston (9-5, 0-3 Big 12), which shot 35.5% (22 of 62).

Baylor dominated the Cougars from the start, opening up a 28-14 lead after the first quarter. The Bears made 11 of 13 shots in the third quarter to push their lead to 74-44.

BIG PICTURE

The Bears are 2-0 in the brand-new Foster Pavilion, following up their 71-50 win over No. 23 TCU in their debut there Wednesday night. They had 24 assists on 32 baskets against Houston after coming into the game leading the Big 12 and ranking third nationally at 21.5 assists per game.

“Everybody can do a little bit of everything,” Edwards said. “It’s kind of easy when I’ve got shooters, I’ve got people who can cut to the rim, I’ve got finishers. We’ve got people all around, so it’s easy to share the ball and it’s easy to see the open person, and I just give it to them and they go ahead and score.”

UP NEXT

Houston plays its next two games at home, Wednesday against BYU before hosting the 23rd-ranked Horned Frogs next Saturday.

Baylor plays its first Big 12 road game Wednesday night at Kansas, then goes to Iowa State next Saturday.



