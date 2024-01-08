Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Apartment complex boarded up with residents still inside, they say

Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions. (Source: WLS, James Williams, CNN)
By Tre Ward, WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) – Residents at an apartment complex near Chicago said their homes were boarded up on Friday amid unsafe living conditions.

But they were still living there, and at least one man was inside his home when the plywood went up.

Rudolph Williams, a resident for 10 years, said crews boarded his front door shut with plywood while he was still inside his apartment.

“I opened the door, and here’s this big piece of plywood right there,” Williams said.

Issues at the apartment complex have been mounting for years, residents said, ranging from rotting stairs to constant drug activity and gun violence.

“One man was shot five times and dropped dead at my back door. There’s no one around here picking up trash. It’s been miserable,” resident Mary Brooks said.

But after their homes were boarded up, residents said they now have nowhere to go.

In a statement, Harvey city leaders said in part, “Contrary to recent claims, the city did not evict anyone from these properties but has communicated with the property owners regarding the unsafe conditions of the buildings and need to immediately rectify the dangerous living conditions.”

City leaders said they are scrambling for a solution.

Copyright 2024 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Mysterious object spotted flying in south Texas
Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood
Caught on camera: Fire breaks out in central Laredo neighborhood
Edgar Fidel Garcia, age 36
Off-duty Border Patrol agent charged with sexual assault
Passenger involved in wrong-way collision on Christmas Eve succumbs to injuries
Passenger involved in wrong-way collision on Christmas Eve succumbs to injuries
Karina Elizondo
City of Laredo clarifies separation of employment from animal care services director

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Hit and Run
Man hospitalized in San Antonio following high-speed collision in central Laredo
This photo provided by Astrobotic Technology shows the Peregrine lunar lander at the company's...
A moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an engine problem, US company says
FILE - Pope Francis attends his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the...
Pope in major policy address calls for universal ban on surrogacy, says it exploits mother and child
Woman shot in the arm while driving in south Laredo, police say
Woman shot in the arm while driving in south Laredo, police say