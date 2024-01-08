Beyond the Headlines: House GOP tours the border, Trump pleads to Supreme Court after being tossed from ballot

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A congressional delegation of more than 60 Republicans, led by Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, toured the U.S.-Mexico border this past week.

The group held a press conference to bring attention to an issue that they think will propel them in negotiation talks: immigration and the border crisis.

Texas’ 28th Congressional District Rep. Henry Cuellar told us it’s not a red or blue issue, but an issue where both Republicans and Democrats need to come together to solve the problem.

Then, our panel discusses the fallout from Colorado’s ruling that leaves Trump off the Republican primary ballot.

