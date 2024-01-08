Caught on camera: Runaway cows roam through east Laredo neighborhood

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A couple of individuals in east Laredo got an utterly shocking discovery after they found two cows roaming the neighborhood over the weekend.

The video was taken on Saturday night near the Las Herraduras Subdivision off of 359.

Video video shows two black colored cows ‘moo-ving’ through the brush and going from house to house.

The video was posted on a Laredo lost pets Facebook page in an effort to locate the owner.

