Suspected Mexican gang member arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents out of Hebbronville helped Webb County constables arrest an alleged gang member.

Reynaldo Reyes-Alejandro was arrested after a background check showed he was an active member of the Mexican mafia gang.

According to agents, Reyes-Alejandro also has a criminal history that includes producing and distributing controlled substances.

He’ll be processed for felony charges connected to entering the country illegally.

