Suspected Mexican gang member arrested

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S. Border Patrol Agents out of Hebbronville helped Webb County constables arrest an alleged gang member.

Reynaldo Reyes-Alejandro was arrested after a background check showed he was an active member of the Mexican mafia gang.

According to agents, Reyes-Alejandro also has a criminal history that includes producing and distributing controlled substances.

He’ll be processed for felony charges connected to entering the country illegally.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2024 KGNS. All rights reserved.