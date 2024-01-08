Shop Local
Woman shot in the arm while driving in south Laredo, police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A woman is shot twice while driving in south Laredo with two kids in the vehicle.

The 26-year-old women arrived at an emergency room clinic on Jaime Zapata Boulevard with two gunshot wounds to the arm.

She told staff at the ER that she had been shot as she drove a black Chevy Silverado on Ejido and Pine in south Laredo.

The two children in the vehicle, ages 5 and 9 were not injured.

According to the Laredo Police Department, they found casing at the location the woman had provided investigators.

The victim is now in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

