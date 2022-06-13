LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local car dealership is getting ready to go through a multi-million-dollar remodeling project.

Charlie Clark Hyundai kicked off the project with a “Golden Shovel” celebration at their Laredo location located on Jacaman Road.

Tony Torres, the dealership’s general manager, says, “this remodel will help us not only better serve our customers but create more jobs for the community.”

Charlie Clark Hyundai opened their doors in Laredo in September of 2021 after purchasing the dealership in the summer of 2021, formerly known as Brown Hyundai.

Clark Hyundai dealership owner, Charlie Clark, said, “It was a great opportunity that we just could not pass up on and cannot be more happy and thankful to everyone in Laredo for the support and response we have received.”

