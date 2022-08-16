LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Fire Chief is providing an overview regarding the number of rescues, floods and damages during Monday night’s storm.

Dozens of firefighter’s rescued families stranded in their homes due to flooding during the evening hours.

The Laredo Fire Department Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator Guillermo Heard spoke about some of the rescues and rain related incidents.

In south Laredo, over nine inches of rain was reported throughout the day.

Several home rescues were made at subdivisions along Highway 359, Marble Falls, and other areas in south Laredo, including U.S 83 around 11 p.m. on Monday.

People were rescued by boats, classified as zodiac boats.

A family was relocated to a local hotel after their home flooded, the department added that the city’s recreation centers closing time was pushed back to midnight to allow people to wait out the rain safely at the centers.

Over 1,000 customers were without power in the Heights neighborhood.

The state sent 16 people, 4 boats and were on standby to send additional assistance.

The Laredo Border Patrol Sector also sent help to assist the department.

As of Tuesday morning, fire crews were out assessing roads to see if they were still flooded. Several have been open since. Despite the rain we are still in a drought.

