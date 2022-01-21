LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -More than one agency is confirmed to be involved in an investigation linked to Texas Representative Henry Cuellar.

On Wednesday, FBI agents were at the Congressman’s home and a campaign office conducting “court-authorized” law enforcement activities.

While details surrounding the presence of FBI agents at Rep. Cuellar’s home remain scarce a source has told CNN d the U.S. Department of Justice’s Public Integrity office is also involved in the investigation.

This office handles cases involving elected officials, including campaign finances.

The FBI confirmed on Wednesday it was conducting “court-authorized” law enforcement activities at both locations.

A witness to the raid told KGNS News that around 3:45 p.m. they noticed an unmarked law enforcement vehicle headed toward the first home at the entrance of Winfield estates.

The property in question is listed under the Congressman’s last name.

A statement was released on behalf of Cuellar on Wednesday saying he will fully cooperate in any investigation…and adds that he’s committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.

The Texas 28th Congressional District representative has been in office since 2005. Those close to the Cuellar say this is the first investigation of its kind they’re aware of into the democrat.

