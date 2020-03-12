Submit your nominee for the Budweiser Legacy of the Month!

Budweiser and L&F Distributors want you to nominate someone who you think has made a positive impact in our community!

To submit your Budweiser Legacy Nominee of the Month, fill out form here:

www.budweiser-legacy.com

Include the name and contact information for the person you are nominating, as well as the reasons why they should be considered for the Budweiser Legacy of the month.

OFFICIAL CONTEST-PROMOTION RULES

“Budweiser Legacies”

Nominate Those Who Are Making a Positive Impact in Our Community

March 12, 2020 Through May 31, 2020 (Promotion Days)

L&F Distributors, (“Sponsor”) 6949 Market; El Paso, Texas 79915, 915-201-8364

No purchase or payment of any kind is necessary to win. A purchase will not improve chances of winning.

PRIZES, ODDS OF WINNING:

One (1) winner (“nominee”) will win one (1) donation of five hundred dollars ($500) to the non-profit organization (501(c)(3) of their choice in the Laredo, TX. DESIGNATED MARKET AREA only. The donation will be made by L&F Distributors (“Sponsor”) on the winner’s behalf and will be made by check payable to the non-profit organization. Additionally, winner will receive a “Budweiser Legacy” private party for twenty (20) at an L&F Distributors facility and to be coordinated at the Sponsor’s discretion on a later date. (Value not to exceed $600 total).

Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries. Winners are not permitted to substitute the prize for its cash equivalent. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute any or all the prizes with any article or service of similar or greater value at its sole discretion. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred by winners. Sponsor reserves the right to modify the contest/promotion without prior consent.

Winners (“Nominees”) will be chosen internally by L&F Distributors and will be contacted by L&F Distributors, directly by phone and or email.

All prizes must be claimed by contacting L&F Distributors, L&F Distributors, (“Sponsor”) 6949 Market; El Paso, Texas 79915, 915-201-8364 Monday through Friday, 8:30a-5:30p Central Standard Time. Proof of identity with official ID is required.

HOW TO ENTER:

You may enter the Budweiser Legacy Nominee of the Month” by submitting / send an email to lfdistcorporate@gmail.com. Please include name, contact info of person being nominated as well as reasons why this entry/ nomination should be considered a winner/ nominee of the Budweiser Legacy for the month.

Nominees should have proof of their volunteer work in the city of Laredo. *Note: Checks will be made out to non-profits of their choice- not individuals.

One winner/ nominee will be selected per month: March 2020, April 2020, May 2020, during the following promotion period: March 12, 2020TH THROUGH MAY 31ST, 2020 (Promotion Days)

Sponsor reserves the right to modify non-profit organization choice. Sponsor is not responsible for any misdirected online registration data. Sponsor may use information submitted to offer information on other offers, products or service.

SELECTION:

One winner/ nominee will be selected per month: March 2020, April 2020, May 2020 during the following promotion period: March 4, 2020 Through JUNE 30, 2020

Winner (Nominee) will be selected internally by L&F Distributors directly and contacted by phone and/or email.

Winner will be announced via KGNS-TV’s Facebook Page and/or during KGNS Noon Show in the month the Winner is selected.

ELIGIBILITY:

This giveaway is open to all residents of the Laredo TX. Designated Market Area. Entrants, Nominees and Winners must be twenty-one (21) years old or older with valid proof of identification. Entrants, Nominees/ Winners not meeting the minimum legal age requirement will be disqualified and not considered for the Budweiser Legacy promotion. Only one entry per household is allowed. Persons in any of the following categories are not eligible to participate or win the tickets: (a) persons who from and after the first day of the giveaway were or are employees or agents of Sponsor or Sponsor’s parent, subsidiaries or affiliates or the service agencies or independent contractors of the above organization(s); (b) persons who are engaged in the development, production, distribution of materials, or drawing of winners for this promotion and (c) persons who are immediate family of or who reside in the same household as any person in either of the preceding categories.

ADDITIONAL CONDITIONS:

Sponsor reserves the right to terminate this giveaway if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity of the giveaway as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. Sponsor may disqualify any person whom Sponsor, in its sole discretion, considers to have intentionally violated the Contest Official Rules. By participating, entrants agree: (a) to be bound by the Giveaway Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, and (b) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Sponsor’s parent companies and their affiliates, stations, subsidiaries, and independent contractors, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents, including advertising and promotion agencies, from any and all liability with respect to acceptance, possession or use (or misuse) of the prizes or participation in the giveaway. Winner agrees to permit Sponsor to use his/her name, address, city, state, photograph, video, or any likeness for advertising or publicity purposes for no additional compensation.

Eligible Texas Counties: Webb, Zapata, Jim Hogg, La Salle, McMullen, Duval