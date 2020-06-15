Advertisement

Telemundo Laredo - Noticias 10 pm (6/12/2020)

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Traffic stops leads to the discovery of 10 illegal aliens

Updated: 5 hours ago
By Justin Reyes
A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of a group of undocumented individuals.

Telemundo Laredo - Noticias 10 pm (6/14/2020)

Updated: 6 hours ago
Border Patrol agents find 33 illegal aliens living in stash house

Updated: 7 hours ago
Agents along with HSI and Webb County Constables made the discovery after they responded to suspicious activity near the 4000 block of Chickasaw Lane.

Local officials speak on police defunding

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Alex Cano
As federal dollars are heading to the police department to hire 11 new officers, many state and local leaders shared their thoughts on the proposals by many groups to defund law enforcement entities.

City Council to discuss new sports complex and airport improvements

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Thomas Reye
During tonight's City Council meeting, members will discuss the status of the multi-million dollar sports complex that would be located in south Laredo.

Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination

Updated: 9 hours ago
City Council to discuss law enforcement policies

Updated: 11 hours ago
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Saenz will ask whether the policies at the Laredo Police Department confirm human rights protections and are against racism.

CBP officers seize 120 pounds of meth

Updated: 11 hours ago
Federal agents seized over two million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.

Zapata Hawks' soar across the stage for graduation

Updated: 12 hours ago
Due to the pandemic, graduates were seated far apart to keep with social distancing and even wore face masks.

Laredo Health Department continues to offer free testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
The City of Laredo Health Department is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.