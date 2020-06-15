News
Telemundo Laredo - Noticias 10 pm (6/12/2020)
(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 12:13 PM CDT
|
Updated: 6 hours ago
Latest News
Local
Traffic stops leads to the discovery of 10 illegal aliens
Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By
Justin Reyes
A routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of a group of undocumented individuals.
Newscasts
Telemundo Laredo - Noticias 10 pm (6/14/2020)
Updated: 6 hours ago
News
Border Patrol agents find 33 illegal aliens living in stash house
Updated: 7 hours ago
Agents along with HSI and Webb County Constables made the discovery after they responded to suspicious activity near the 4000 block of Chickasaw Lane.
News
Local officials speak on police defunding
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Alex Cano
As federal dollars are heading to the police department to hire 11 new officers, many state and local leaders shared their thoughts on the proposals by many groups to defund law enforcement entities.
News
City Council to discuss new sports complex and airport improvements
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Thomas Reye
During tonight's City Council meeting, members will discuss the status of the multi-million dollar sports complex that would be located in south Laredo.
National
Justices rule LGBT people protected from job discrimination
Updated: 9 hours ago
News
City Council to discuss law enforcement policies
Updated: 11 hours ago
During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Saenz will ask whether the policies at the Laredo Police Department confirm human rights protections and are against racism.
News
CBP officers seize 120 pounds of meth
Updated: 11 hours ago
Federal agents seized over two million dollars worth of meth at a Laredo port of entry.
News
Zapata Hawks' soar across the stage for graduation
Updated: 12 hours ago
Due to the pandemic, graduates were seated far apart to keep with social distancing and even wore face masks.
News
Laredo Health Department continues to offer free testing
Updated: 12 hours ago
The City of Laredo Health Department is continuing to offer free COVID-19 testing to the community.