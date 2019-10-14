Laredo College celebrated Fall Fest with a Quinceañera

Community members throughout Laredo and surrounding areas were able to enjoy a fun-filled, family-friendly outing on Saturday at the Laredo College South Campus.

Laredo College continues to bring exciting, family-oriented events to the Laredo community.

This year, their Fall Fest brought people of all ages and backgrounds together for a great Quinceañera-themed celebration.

With an overwhelmingly positive response and a massive turnout of over a thousand people last year, this new autumn event has become a cherished annual tradition for many Laredoans. More than 4,000 people enjoyed the 2019 grand celebration.

Among the many free activities this great event offered were inflatable rides, a wrestling exhibition by the Laredo Wrestling Alliance, professional DJs, obstacle courses and much more.

The hundreds of children in attendance also won a variety of prices by simply participating and enjoying free games. These booths were operated by LC employees, student clubs, and campus organizations. There was delicious food, the popular beanbag toss, bingo, an art booth and other fun activities.

Additionally, the LC Mariachi Palomino played a wide variety of acclaimed songs to celebrate the 15th Anniversary of the South Campus where many honored guests were present to greet attendees.

This included a fashion show by Polly Addams and Banana Republic, all the Laredo high schools’ participation in the procession of school flags, and other fun activities.

To conclude the excitement, attendees had the opportunity to enjoy “Magic in the Sky,” a spectacular fireworks show.

This exciting event offered community members a family-friendly environment.