Rain, Much Cooler Thursday Night/Friday

A cold front will arrive Thursday night, lifting the very humid air above the arriving north winds. Tall thunderstorm clouds will form with the potential of 1" to >2" of rain from Thursday night through Friday. Friday will be a much cooler wet day. Moist gulf air will continue to flow above the cool Great Plains air, and we will have the chance for scattered showers through the weekend and into early next week.

I'm expecting skies to become cloudy late tonight, low in the mid 70's. Cloudy Thursday morning, some sun in the afternoon, then a chance of showers or thundershowers late in the day, highs around 90. Showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain is likely Thursday night, turning cool. Cloudy and much cooler with periods of rain Friday, highs in the high 60's to around 70. Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, highs in the upper 70's Saturday, the low 80's Sunday. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Wednesday, highs in the upper 80's.